Doctor Who: The Jon Pertwee Collection coming to CD and LP

A new audio collection celebrating the Jon Pertwee era of Doctor Who is coming to CD and vinyl courtesy of Edsel Records, part of the BBC’s Demon Music Group subsidiary.

Doctor Who: The Jon Pertwee Collection includes audio versions of Target’s novelisations of The Curse of Peladon and Planet of the Daleks – both narrated by Pertwee himself.

Listeners will also be able to enjoy the actor’s 1972 pop single, Who Is The Doctor?, a host of interviews, a Goodwood Races sketch with Elisabeth Sladen who played companion Sarah Jane Smith, plus tributes to Pertwee from family members and Doctor Who producers.

The CD version is presented in a deluxe gatefold package which includes a full colour booklet with cast, credits and track listing information.

CD 1: Doctor Who and the Curse of Peladon Parts One & Two / Goodwood Races mini-drama / Profile interview

CD 2: Doctor Who and the Curse of Peladon Parts Three & Four / Newsbeat interview / Simon Bates interview

CD 3: Doctor Who and the Planet of the Daleks Parts One & Two

/ The Skivers comedy sketch / Local radio interview

CD 4: Doctor Who and the Planet of the Daleks Parts Three & Four / Radio Lives tributes / Who Is The Doctor?

The vinyl edition also includes a frameable photographic print of the Third Doctor.

LP 1 Side A: Doctor Who and the Curse of Peladon Part One / Goodwood Races mini-drama

LP 1 Side B: Doctor Who and the Curse of Peladon Part Two / Profile interview

LP 2 Side C: Doctor Who and the Curse of Peladon Part Three / Newsbeat interview

LP 2 Side D: Doctor Who and the Curse of Peladon Part Four / Simon Bates interview

LP 3 Side E: Doctor Who and the Planet of the Daleks Part One / The Skivers comedy sketch

LP 3 Side F: Doctor Who and the Planet of the Daleks Part Two / Local radio interview

LP 4 Side G: Doctor Who and the Planet of the Daleks Part Three / Radio Lives tributes

LP 4 Side H: Doctor Who and the Planet of the Daleks Part Four / Who Is The Doctor?

