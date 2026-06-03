Dune: Awakening is getting a PS5 and Xbox release

Dune: Awakening, Funcom’s hit open world survival game inspired by Frank Herbert’s Dune novels and their big screen adaptations, is getting a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release on September 22nd.

The game’s PC release in June 2025 clocked up over a million sales in its first two weeks, making it Funcom’s fastest-selling game ever.

Its console version will include all the new content, features, and improvements that have rolled out on PC during the past year, plus additional updates which will also be released for PC.

Highlights include:

Same experience as on PC, with controls and UI optimised for console.

60fps target for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The full game can now be played entirely in single-player, with scalable difficulty and a wide range of gameplay customisation settings

The grand finale of Book One, offering a dramatic conclusion to Dune: Awakening’s cinematic storyline.

Scalable difficulty: Tweak everything from harvesting rates to experience gain and combat difficulty.

Funcom CEO Rui Casais said: “This release is so much more than just bringing the game to consoles.

“To Funcom, it’s a major milestone, the result of over a year of work that culminates in the release of a new and improved Dune: Awakening. The best version yet of Dune: Awakening, on PC and console.”