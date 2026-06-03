Regulator secures right for UK publishers to opt out of Google AI results

The UK’s competition authority has imposed tough new rules on Google’s use of publishers’ content within its AI search results.

For the first time, all publishers will have the right not to appear in the AI Overview which now largely sit above search results on the firm’s site.

Additionally, Google will need to prominently attribute content which is included in the feature and include clear links to the original source sites, additionally publishers which allow their content to appear are to be given “clear and detailed” user engagement metrics.

Google is the world’s biggest search engine and its policies on listing and inclusion of sites and individual pages play a major role in determining the fate of websites.

Imposition of the new rules follows a months-long Competition and Markets Authority inquiry, including a call for comments and views from online publishers and other interested parties.

Google will need to file regular reports showing how it’s complying with the CMA’s new rules which it must bring into effect within 9 months.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said: “Today, we have introduced a world‑first requirement on Google’s search services in the UK, enabling fair treatment, greater transparency and meaningful choice for businesses and consumers.

“With features like AI Overviews rapidly reshaping online search, it is crucial that content publishers, including news organisations, have appropriate bargaining power over how their content is used.

“At the same time, these measures will help tens of millions of UK search users better understand and trust the information presented to them.”

In a blog post published after the CMA’s announcement, Google said: “Features like AI Overviews and AI Mode are designed to help people find and visit great websites, and to help publishers and websites strengthen their audiences.

“These features include prominent links to websites, and we’re continuing to upgrade these experiences to make it easier for people to use generative AI as a jumping-off point.”

It added: “We’re also actively listening to feedback from publishers and creators, and engaging with regulators like the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority to ensure website owners have the right tools as user preferences evolve.”

These include bringing new features to Search Console, the online tool publishers can use to submit pages for inclusion in its results and measure how their site is performing, to enable them to opt out of generative AI Search features.

Google says it’s also adding new insights including impressions metrics and information about which pages appear in AI responses and in what countries.

These features are being rolled out to a subset of UK website owners ahead of a global launch.