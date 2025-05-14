HBO Max brand to return this Summer

Warner Bros. Discovery is to rebrand its Max streaming platform to HBO Max, reverting to the name used as recently as June 2024 in some markets.

The service brings together films, TV shows and sporting covering from the entertainment giant’s various brands, channels and studios.

It now has over 150 million subscribers globally after a series of international expansions. Further launches are still to come in several key markets, including the UK where the service will arrive early next year.

WBD says “returning the HBO brand into HBO Max will further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering.”

The name change is expected to rollout this Summer.

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming.

“Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”