Doctor Who – newly remastered versions of Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant’s stories are coming to Blu-ray 

A new Doctor Who Blu-ray boxset featuring sixty episodes starring Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor and David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor is now available to pre-order.

Set for release this November, the Doctor Who: Series 1-4 boxset is part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations which will also see Tennant return to the Tardis in three brand-new adventures co-starring Catherine Tate.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The release includes every episode and special from the first four series freshly upscaled to high definition using the latest technology, plus the Tenth Doctor specials, existing bonus features and a new specially shot extra, A Look Back Through Time And Space with Tennant and show runner Russell T Davies.

When Davies revived the series in 2005 he created an instant hit which saw audiences of up to 10 million tuning in to follow the adventures of the Doctor and his companions. The show’s success spawned two spin-offs plus a host of merchandise and exhibitions.

Both Davies and Tennant left the series in 2010 but in September 2021 it was revealed, to the surprise and delight of many fans, that Davies would be returning to helm the show once more.

His new tenure kicks off in November with Tennant returning in three specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor. Gatwa’s first episode is already confirmed to be airing over the festive period.