The Traitors heads to 40th market with new Indonesia deal

The Dutch version was the first version of The Traitors (Dutch title De Verraders) created and developed by IDTV in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit.

The Traitors is heading to Indonesia after distributors All3Media International secured a new deal with local streaming service Falcon which will air a 10-episode celebrity version later this year.

Indonesia becomes the 40 territory to commission their own local version of the format which is owned by IDTV.

Other new deals will bring the show to audiences in Slovakia and Estonia, Serbia and Malta.

These follow other recent commissions in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and South Korea, plus a recommission of Prime Video’s Indian version which will return for a second season.

In addition to the deals for new local versions, All3Media is enjoying International sales of existing versions while the brand is being developed through and an ever-evolving licensing programme including a London based live experience, a stage play confirmed for 2027, and a growing list of partners bringing The Traitors board game, card game and anticipated mobile game to fans around the world.

Louise Pedersen, CEO at All3Media International, commented, The Traitors can only be described as a phenomenon. The global scale of the show and the passion of fans around the world is a testament to the originality and adaptability of the format and the skill of all of our local production partners.

“Reaching 40 territories at the start of 2026 is a significant milestone and we’re delighted that The Traitors mix of intrigue, deception and drama will be delighting even more viewers around the world.”

Michel Nillesen, Managing Director at IDTV added, “Forty territories, and the game is only just beginning. This milestone underlines the global power of the format.

“The Traitors proves that trust and betrayal resonate everywhere. We’re incredibly proud of this achievement and excited to continue expanding the brand internationally.”