Dolittle tops this week’s UK film chart

Dog Jip (Tom Holland) and Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) in Dolittle, directed by Stephen Gaghan. © 2019 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Sales of 45,000 digital download copies sends Dolittle – in which Robert Downey Jr. plays the eponymous character with the power to communicate with animals – to the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart.

Meanwhile Onward returns to its peak of Number 2 thanks to its release across disc as 1917 drops to Number 3.

At Number 4, the critically acclaimed Parasite – the first foreign language film to ever win Best Picture at the Oscars – makes its debut, also making it the first ever non-English language film to enter the Official Film Chart Top 10.

Last week’s chart-topper Bad Boys For Life drops to Number 5, as Cats claws up a place to Number 6. Little Women drops to 7; Frozen 2 stays where it is at Number 8.

The third new entry is the Sci-fi horror, Underwater at Number 9. A massive earthquake devastates a drilling station in the bottom of an oceanic trench, and the crew must try to get to safety as they battle terrifying deep-sea creatures, darkness and lack of oxygen.

Finally, rounding off this week’s countdown, Jumanji: The Next Level hangs on at Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart features a preview of The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel alongside an all-star cast – Available to Download & Keep from June 13 and to buy on DVD & Blu-ray from June 15th.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th June 2020

LW Pos Title Label NEW 1 DOLITTLE UNIVERSAL PICTURES 4 2 ONWARD WALT DISNEY 2 3 1917 ENTERTAINMENT ONE NEW 4 PARASITE ARTIFICIAL EYE 1 5 BAD BOYS FOR LIFE SONY PICTURES HE 7 6 CATS UNIVERSAL PICTURES 3 7 LITTLE WOMEN (2019) SONY PICTURES HE 8 8 FROZEN 2 WALT DISNEY NEW 9 UNDERWATER 20TH CENTURY FOX HE 10 10 JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL SONY PICTURES HE © Official Charts Company 2020

