Dolittle tops this week’s UK film chart

Sales of 45,000 digital download copies sends Dolittle – in which Robert Downey Jr. plays the eponymous character with the power to communicate with animals – to the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart.
Meanwhile Onward returns to its peak of Number 2 thanks to its release across disc as 1917 drops to Number 3.
At Number 4, the critically acclaimed Parasite – the first foreign language film to ever win Best Picture at the Oscars – makes its debut, also making it the first ever non-English language film to enter the Official Film Chart Top 10.
Last week’s chart-topper Bad Boys For Life drops to Number 5, as Cats claws up a place to Number 6. Little Women drops to 7; Frozen 2 stays where it is at Number 8.
The third new entry is the Sci-fi horror, Underwater at Number 9. A massive earthquake devastates a drilling station in the bottom of an oceanic trench, and the crew must try to get to safety as they battle terrifying deep-sea creatures, darkness and lack of oxygen.
Finally, rounding off this week’s countdown, Jumanji: The Next Level hangs on at Number 10.
This week’s Official Film Chart features a preview of The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel alongside an all-star cast – Available to Download & Keep from June 13 and to buy on DVD & Blu-ray from June 15th.
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th June 2020
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|NEW
|1
|DOLITTLE
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|4
|2
|ONWARD
|WALT DISNEY
|2
|3
|1917
|ENTERTAINMENT ONE
|NEW
|4
|PARASITE
|ARTIFICIAL EYE
|1
|5
|BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
|SONY PICTURES HE
|7
|6
|CATS
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|3
|7
|LITTLE WOMEN (2019)
|SONY PICTURES HE
|8
|8
|FROZEN 2
|WALT DISNEY
|NEW
|9
|UNDERWATER
|20TH CENTURY FOX HE
|10
|10
|JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
|SONY PICTURES HE
VIEW THE FULL TOP 40 – https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/film-chart/