SEENIT

TV, Film, Broadband, Pay-TV, Games, Computing and Tech | News, Comment & Reviews

Dolittle tops this week’s UK film chart

-

Dog Jip (Tom Holland) and Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.) in Dolittle, directed by Stephen Gaghan. © 2019 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Sales of 45,000 digital download copies sends Dolittle – in which Robert Downey Jr. plays the eponymous character with the power to communicate with animals – to the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart. 

Meanwhile Onward returns to its peak of Number 2 thanks to its release across disc as 1917 drops to Number 3. 

At Number 4, the critically acclaimed Parasite – the first foreign language film to ever win Best Picture at the Oscars – makes its debut, also making it the first ever non-English language film to enter the Official Film Chart Top 10.

Last week’s chart-topper Bad Boys For Life drops to Number 5, as Cats claws up a place to Number 6. Little Women drops to 7; Frozen 2 stays where it is at Number 8.

The third new entry is the Sci-fi horror, Underwater at Number 9. A massive earthquake devastates a drilling station in the bottom of an oceanic trench, and the crew must try to get to safety as they battle terrifying deep-sea creatures, darkness and lack of oxygen. 

Finally, rounding off this week’s countdown, Jumanji: The Next Level hangs on at Number 10.

This week’s Official Film Chart features a preview of The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel alongside an all-star cast – Available to Download & Keep from June 13 and to buy on DVD & Blu-ray from June 15th.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 10th June 2020

LWPosTitleLabel
NEW1DOLITTLEUNIVERSAL PICTURES
42ONWARDWALT DISNEY
231917ENTERTAINMENT ONE
NEW4PARASITEARTIFICIAL EYE
15BAD BOYS FOR LIFESONY PICTURES HE
76CATSUNIVERSAL PICTURES
37LITTLE WOMEN (2019)SONY PICTURES HE
88FROZEN 2WALT DISNEY
NEW9UNDERWATER20TH CENTURY FOX HE
1010JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVELSONY PICTURES HE
© Official Charts Company 2020

VIEW THE FULL TOP 40 – https://www.officialcharts.com/charts/film-chart/

POPULAR

Featured