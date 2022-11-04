Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, and Anna Chancellor join Prime Video’s My Lady Jane

Dominic Cooper, Rob Brydon, Will Keen, Anna Chancellor and Jim Broadbent have joined the cast of Prime Video’s new comedy drama, My Lady Jane. They join the previously announced Emily Bader, who stars in the titular role of Lady Jane Grey, Edward Bluemel and Jordan Peters.

Currently filming in London, the series reimagines the rise and reign of Jane Grey who in real life lost the throne just nine days after being crowned.

When her ambitious mother sells Jane’s hand to the highest bidder, Jane is dismayed to discover that her dreaded husband-to-be, Guildford Dudley (Bluemel), is an infuriatingly attractive stranger with a dark secret, one that has the potential to get them both killed.

But there are greater conspiracies afoot, like a plot to murder her cousin, King Edward, and throw the entire kingdom into chaos.

The series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.