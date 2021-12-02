Dominic Cooper’s Spy City is coming to BritBox UK

© 2020 Odeon Fiction GmbH, Magenta TV, ZDF, Seven Stories LTD, Wilma Film s.r.o.

BritBox UK has secured rights to Dominic Cooper’s new thriller Spy City and has announced the series will debut on the streaming service on December 23rd.

Produced by Leonine Studios’ production banner Odeon Fiction and Miramax TV, the series was written by internationally acclaimed novelist William Boyd and stars Cooper as secret agent Fielding Scott, who has been sent to 1961 Berlin by a clandestine division within Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service.

His mission is to find out the source of the haemorrhage of vital security information. The Russians, it seems, know everything. Someone in Berlin is giving away all the secrets of the Western powers.

Fielding’s is possibly the hardest job in the world – Clean up Berlin. Find out who the traitor is. And expose or eliminate them.

International cast members include Leonie Benesch, Adrian Lukis, Johanna Wokalek and Romane Portail.

The series was co-produced by German public broadcaster ZDF, Seven Stories and Wilma Film, in association with Magenta TV and funded by FFF Bayern, Nordmedia, German Motion Picture Fund, Czech Film Fund and co-financed and executive produced by Miramax.