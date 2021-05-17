Don’t Look Back arrives on DVD & Digital next month

Dazzler Media presents Don’t Look Back, a tense and terrifying new horror from the creator of Final Destination, released on DVD & Digital from 14th June.

When a young woman overcoming her traumatic past is among several witnesses who see a man fatally assaulted and don’t intervene, they find themselves targeted by someone, or something, out for revenge.



Marking the directorial debut of acclaimed horror screenwriter Jeffrey Reddick (Final Destination), Don’t Look Back is a riveting, tense and terrifying new horror.