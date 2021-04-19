Downton Abbey 2 to be released in cinemas this Christmas

Downton Abbey will return to cinemas this Christmas with the entire original principal cast confirmed to return alongside Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Production started on the movie, which is being produced by Focus Features and Carnival Films, last week

Series creator Julian Fellowes has written the film’s screenplay and will produce alongside Carnival’s executive chairman Gareth Neame and the Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge. Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.

Neame said: “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said, “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans.”