Downton Abbey: A New Era gets new trailer

Focus Features and Carnival Films have released the official trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Due for release in the UK on April 29th, the film sees the original cast of characters go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

Joining the regular cast are Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

The screenplay is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes.