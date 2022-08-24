Downton Abbey: A New Era is this week’s best selling movie

Downton Abbey: A New Era takes the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Film Chart following its release on DVD and Blu-ray.
The sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey: The Movie, and the second big screen spin-off of the popular TV series, has outsold the rest of the Top 10 combined with a very impressive first-week tally on disc.
The film also occupies the Number 6 spot in a boxset of Downton Abbey: The Movie and Downton Abbey: A New Era.
Last week’s chart-topper, videogame adaptation Sonic the Hedgehog 2, drops to Number 3 while Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore holds on tight at Number 2.
The Batman climbs one to Number 4, while Sing 2 jumps seven to return to the Top 5 at Number 5 and The Lost City also moves up to Number 7.
Top Gun is once again back in the countdown at Number 8 after flying seven places, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness falls three (9), and Grease slips six places on last week (10).
The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th August 2022
|LW
|Pos
|Title
|Label
|3
|1
|DOWNTON ABBEY – A NEW ERA
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|2
|2
|FANTASTIC BEASTS – SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|1
|3
|SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2
|PARAMOUNT
|5
|4
|THE BATMAN
|WARNER HOME VIDEO
|12
|5
|SING 2
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|NEW
|6
|DOWNTON ABBEY – THE MOVIE/A NEW ERA
|UNIVERSAL PICTURES
|8
|7
|THE LOST CITY
|PARAMOUNT
|15
|8
|TOP GUN
|PARAMOUNT
|6
|9
|DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
|MARVEL FILMS
|4
|10
|GREASE
|PARAMOUNT