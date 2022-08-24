Downton Abbey: A New Era is this week’s best selling movie

(l-r.) Allen Leech stars as Tom Branson, Nathalie Baye as Mme Montmirail, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Grantham, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Grantham, Tuppence Middleton as Lucy Branson, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Jonathan Zaccäi as M Montmirail, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson, Imelda Staunton stars as Lady Bagshaw and Harry Hadden-Paton as Bertie Pelham in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release. Credit: Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features LLC

Downton Abbey: A New Era takes the Number 1 spot on this week’s Official Film Chart following its release on DVD and Blu-ray.

The sequel to 2019’s Downton Abbey: The Movie, and the second big screen spin-off of the popular TV series, has outsold the rest of the Top 10 combined with a very impressive first-week tally on disc.

The film also occupies the Number 6 spot in a boxset of Downton Abbey: The Movie and Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Last week’s chart-topper, videogame adaptation Sonic the Hedgehog 2, drops to Number 3 while Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore holds on tight at Number 2.

The Batman climbs one to Number 4, while Sing 2 jumps seven to return to the Top 5 at Number 5 and The Lost City also moves up to Number 7.

Top Gun is once again back in the countdown at Number 8 after flying seven places, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness falls three (9), and Grease slips six places on last week (10).

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 24th August 2022