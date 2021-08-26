Downton Abbey sequel gets new name

Focus Features and Carnival Films have revealed that the highly anticipated Downton Abbey film sequel will be titled Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Formerly titled Downton Abbey 2, the movie is due for release in the UK on March 18th 2022 and sees the return of the original principal cast alongside new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

The screenplay is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning LizTrubridge producingwith Fellowes.

BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is directing.