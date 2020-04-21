Dracula, Doctor Foster and The Kumars return to iPlayer

BBC iPlayer is adding more box sets of drama and comedy favourites, including Dracula, Doctor Foster, The Kumars and My Family to help keep people entertained during the lockdown.

Other shows available over the coming weeks include Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience and Tom Hardy’s Taboo.

The new additions follow the recent return of past hits such as Spooks, French and Saunders, Wallander and The Honourable Woman.

Dan McGolpin, Controller of Programming and iPlayer, said: “In these difficult times, people are using BBC iPlayer more than ever; to watch the latest news coverage, to learn something new and to sit back and be entertained.

“It’s already the place to see brand new Killing Eve and we’re now adding even more choice, you’ll be able immerse yourself in hit drama series such as Dracula and Taboo or have a good laugh watching comedies like The Kumars at No.42 and My Family.”