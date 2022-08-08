Dragon Ball Fighterz coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

New-gen versions for Dragon Ball Fighterz, the 2D fighting game developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Europe, are now in development for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Dragon Ball Fighterz gives fans the opportunity to take their favourite characters into battle and bring to bear some of the most famous moves from the Dragon Ball universe.

Bandai Namco says the new-gen editions “will harness the power of these platforms to deliver even more breathtaking visuals with incredible responsiveness to player inputs.”