Drunk Bus is getting a UK release

Blue Finch Film Releasing will release Drunk Bus on Digital Download from 24th May. The directorial debut of Brandon LaGanke and John Carlucci, the film stars Charlie Tahan (Ozark, Super Dark Times), Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom, Us) and Zach Cherry (Succession) and was an official selection at SWSX 2020.

Synopsis:

Michael (Tahan) is a recent graduate whose post-college plan is derailed when his girlfriend leaves him for a job in New York City.

Stuck in Ohio without a new plan of his own, Michael finds himself caught in the endless loop of driving the ‘Drunk Bus’ – the debaucherous late-night campus shuttle that ferries drunk college students from parties to the dorms and back.

When the bus service hires a security guard to watch over the night shift, Michael comes face-to-tattooed-face with Pineapple, a 300-lb punk-rock Samoan who challenges him with a kick in the ass to break the loop and start living or risk driving in circles forever.