Upcoming Dune: Awakening game gets new trailer 

A new trailer and feature have been released for Dune: Awakening, the upcoming open-world survival MMO from Funcom which will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the interactivity of a large, persistent multiplayer game to create a unique and ambitious open-world survival MMO.

Funcom says the emphasis lies in the freedom it offers in choosing and pursuing your goals, and the emergent moments that arise as they clash with that of other players.

The Creating Worlds: From Book to Film to Game feature features never-before-seen footage from the game plus interviews with Greig Fraser, academy award-winning Cinematographer on Villeneuve’s Dune Part 1 and 2, and Funcom Creative Director, Joel Bylos.

Bylos says: “Funcom as a company has been on this journey for a long time, creating multiplayer worlds where players can live out their dreams and fantasies. We were there in the beginning with massively multiplayer online games.

“We’ve been there in the beginning with survival open-world crafting games, and Dune: Awakening is a culmination of those legacies, bringing us forward into the future. It’s a culmination of what Funcom means as a company and what we can deliver.”

The Survive Arrakis trailer explodes out of the sand with colossal sandworms and soaring ornithopters.