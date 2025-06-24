Amazon sets out UK investment plans

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based at Amazon’s Bray Studios.

Amazon is to invest more than £40 billion on a host of UK projects over the next three years, including the redevelopment of the historic Bray Film Studios in Berkshire and further UK-made TV and film productions for Prime Video.

Located in Berkshire, the 53,600 square feet Bray was purchased last year and serves as Amazon’s main production base for UK major productions such as Citadel and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The firm’s other plans include building four new fulfilment centres, plus new delivery stations and upgrades and expansions to its existing network of buildings including its corporate HQ and data centres.

It says the investment, some of which has been previously announced, will “create thousands of new permanent, full-time jobs in the UK” – the vast majority of which will be outside London and the South East.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said: “Amazon has been proud to serve our customers in the UK for the past 27 years.

“Thanks to their support, we’ve grown to be part of over 100 communities nationwide, from developing drone technology in Darlington to producing world-class entertainment at our studios in Bray.

“We now employ over 75,000 people and have become one of the UK’s largest private sector employers and taxpayers.

“When Amazon invests, it’s not only in London and the South East – we’re bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, strengthening the UK’s economy and delivering better experiences for customers wherever they live.”