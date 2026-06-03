Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis set for February 2027 launch

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, the highly anticipated reimagining of the original 1996 Tomb Raider game, now has a confirmed launch date.

Hailing from Amazon Game Studios, Crystal Dynamics and Flying Wild Hog, it’ll be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch 2 on February 12, 2027.

The game sees players step into the boots of Lara Croft as she embarks on a treacherous globe-trotting quest to discover the lost secrets of Atlantis.

Gamers are promised “jaw-dropping visuals, modernized gameplay, and new surprises that honor the spirit of the original”.

Pre-orders are now open for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, with players able to choose from three editions:

Standard Edition (£49.99 GBP)

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis (full game digital download)

Survivor Outfit (pre-order bonus)

Deluxe Edition (£59.99 GBP)

Everything in the Standard Edition, plus:

48-Hour Early Launch Access (pre-order bonus)

Parisian Fugitive Outfit

Post-Launch DLC Story Pack

Collector’s Edition (£159.99 GBP)

Everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus:

Premium Steel Case

Lara Croft vs. The T-Rex Statue

Mini Art Book

Croft Signet Pin

Atlantean Talisman Keychain

Localisation

At launch, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will be fully localized with full audio and text support in English, French, German, Spanish (LATAM), Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, and Simplified Chinese. Text-only localization will be available in Italian, Spanish (Spain), Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.