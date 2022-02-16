Dune loses number 1 spot to Disney’s Encanto in latest Official Film Chart

© 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney’s Encanto has taken the Number 1 spot on the Official Film Chart following its release on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K UHD.

The animated musical finally climbs to the top of the Official Film Chart thanks to strong sales on physical formats. This marks the film’s seventh consecutive week in the chart, where it previously peaked at Number 3 on digital downloads only.

Dune is pushed down to Number 2, landing just ahead of Marvel’s Eternals which rockets back up 20 places to Number 3 thanks to its own release on disc.The King’s Man is the highest new entry on this week’s chart at Number 4, and the first of three in the Top 10.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife drops to Number 5, finishing ahead House of Gucci at 6, while No Time To Die falls four to Number 7, Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City holds on tight at Number 8, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage tumbles to Number 9.

Finally, one-shot British drama Boiling Point debuts at Number 10 on digital downloads only.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 16th February 2022