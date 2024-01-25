Dune: Part Two gets new poster ahead of March cinema debut 

A new poster has been revealed for Dune: Part Two, the next instalment in Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel which comes to cinemas on March 1st.

The film explores the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Joining Chalamet are Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.