Dune: Part Two now available to pre-order on Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ action adventure Dune: Part Two, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise. Copyright: © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dune: Part Two, which is currently playing in cinemas and performing strongly at the box office, is already available to pre-order on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD.

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

The next instalment in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel explores the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Joining Chalamet are Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.