Dune replaces Ghostbusters: Afterlife at top of UK’s official film chart

Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s three-week reign at the top of the UK’s Official Film Chart has been ended by Dune which has clocked up 83,000 sales, 86% of which are physical copies.

That success knocks the Ghostbusters sequel to the Number 2 slot, though it also enjoys a second appearance in this week’s Top 10 as part of a boxset (7) which also features the original two Ghostbusters films.

Meanwhile, No Time To Die holds firm at Number 3, finishing ahead of psychological horror Last Night In Soho, starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Ajao and Matt Smith. Last Night In Soho flies 11 places to Number 4.

Disney’s ever-popular Encanto holds on to a place in the Top 5, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage drops two to Number 6.

At Number 8 is this week’s highest new entry, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City. The new reboot of the action-horror series, based on the classic video games stars Kaya Scodelario.

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business drops three to Number 9, and finally Halloween Kills claims a fifth week on the Official Film Chart, rounding off at Number 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 9th February 2022