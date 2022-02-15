Dune: Spice Wars gets first gameplay trailer

Dune: Spice Wars, the upcoming game from developers Shiro Games and publishers Funcom, now has an official gameplay trailer.

First unveiled at December’s Game Awards and set for release this Spring, Spice Wars is the first game in two decades to brings players back to the inhospitable world of Arrakis.

Players must lead one of the great factions to power by controlling the most valuable and strategically important resource in the universe: spice. And as we all know: if you control the spice, you control the universe

The game will first launch into Early Access on Steam with several important updates planned, including the introduction of multiplayer, more factions, and a full campaign.



Funcom, which holds the exclusive rights to develop and publish Dune games on PC and consoles, is also developing an open world survival multiplayer game set in the Dune universe.

“This is a universe we care deeply about, and there are millions of fans out there who feel the same strong connection with the source material as we do,” said Sebastien Vidal, CEO of Shiro Games.

“We’re die-hard Dune and strategy nerds, so this is very much a game by fans, for the fans.”

For more information visit dunegames.com.