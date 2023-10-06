Duran Duran: A Hollywood High – new documentary comes to UK retailers next month

Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment has revealed the trailer for new music documentary Duran Duran: A Hollywood High, which comes to UK digital retailers on 6th November.

Featuring exclusive new interviews, unseen archival footage, behind-the-scenes video, and a 40th anniversary rooftop set filmed live at The Aster in Los Angeles, this feature-length docu-concert explores the band’s four-decade-long career, and their meteoric rise to fame, allowing fans across the globe to share a unique live experience from a front-row perspective, and partake in a true celebration of one of the most influential and successful music groups of all time.

The feature has been directed by three award-winning industry veterans – Gavin Elder, Vincent Adam Paul and George Scott.