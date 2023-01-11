Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray this month

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “Black Adam,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures. © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dwayne Johnson’s DC superhero movie Black Adam is getting a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release on 16th January via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Almost 5,000 years after being bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods, Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his tomb ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The movie, which was Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”) also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC.

Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film’s producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon.

