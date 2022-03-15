Dwayne Johnson’s comedy series Young Rock is getting a UK Blu-ray and DVD release ￼

Pictured: Dwayne Johnson as Himself – Photo by: Frank Masi/NBC

Dazzler Media is releasing the first season of Young Rock – the comedy series inspired by the formative years of global superstar Dwayne Johnson – on Blu-ray and DVD from April 11th.

The series airs in the UK on Sky Comedy and the second season is set to hit UK screens “soon”.

Young Rock season one is available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Synopsis:

From global superstar Dwayne Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan (creator of Fresh Off the Boat) comes Young Rock, a single-camera comedy series inspired by Johnson’s formative years. Every legend has a beginning.



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in a larger-than-life family comedy based on outrageous stories of his youth.

This coming-of-age journey highlights the unforgettable moments and incredible relationships that took Dwayne from ordinary kid to extraordinary superstar – revealing he’s more like us than we know.