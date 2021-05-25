Dylan O’Brien’s Flashback gets new UK release trailer

Vertigo Releasing has released a new trailer for Dylan O’Brien’s psychological thriller Flashback which will be available on UK digital platforms from June 4th.

Synopsis:

Fred Fitzell (O’Brien) is a man on the precipice of adulthood. With a new corporate job, a long-time girlfriend (Hannah Gross) pressuring him to define their future, and an ailing mother, Fred’s whole life changes when a chance encounter with a man from his youth results in terrifying flashbacks that send him on a wild journey into his past.

As he slowly attempts to piece together his fragmented recollections about taking an experimental drug called Mercury, his mind begins to unravel…

What is the long-hidden mystery surrounding the missing girl (Maika Monroe), and what is the terrifying creature that has been with him every step of the way?

With his past, present and future colliding, Fred begins to question his entire reality and explore all of the possible lives he could lead. Which one will he choose?