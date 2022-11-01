Three new Marvel console and PC games are coming from EA

A new single player, third person Iron Man game is heading to consoles and PC as part of “a long-term deal between EA and Marvel.

The deal will see “at least three new action adventure games” released, each with their own original storylines, starting with the as yet unnamed Iron Man title from Motive Studios.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel, the game will tap into the rich history of the character, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man.

“We have been long-time fans of Marvel and their impressive leadership, so this is a remarkable moment for our developers as well as our players and fans,” said Laura Miele, COO at EA.

“We look forward to welcoming Marvel into the EA family of creators and know this collaboration will produce exceptional experiences for our players. We can’t wait to see players’ reactions when they suit up as Iron Man and do the extraordinary things this Super Hero is known for.”

Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Games, said: “At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that.”

“We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.”