EA buys Super Mega Baseball makers

Electronic Arts has bought Metalhead Software, developers of the popular Super Mega Baseball franchise.

The Metalhead team will continue to work out of their Victoria, BC studio while partnering with the global EA Sports team to expand the franchise and develop “new and engaging entertainment and sports experiences.”

Cam Weber, EA Sports EVP and GM, said: “We’re all players of Super Mega Baseball, and we’ve long admired the work of the Metalhead team.

“It’s a unique and beloved franchise among sports gamers – the balance and depth of gameplay, and the unique style of the content, makes it super fun to play with friends.

“We look forward to supporting and investing in the team so they can continue to build out more amazing games that delight sports fans around the world.”

“EA Sports continues to expand, and we’re deeply excited to create more unique and interactive experiences that blur the lines between sports and entertainment.”

Scott Drader, Co-Founder of Metalhead Software, said: “Our team has worked hard over the years to refine a formula that uniquely mixes an arcade style with deep on-field gameplay and innovative co-operative and competitive multiplayer experiences.

“In this next chapter, we’re excited to leverage EA’s power and reach to bring our titles to a broader audience and to take some ambitious next steps in the development of our future titles.”