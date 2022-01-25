EA confirm three new Star Wars games are in development

Electronic Arts has announced that three new Star Wars games are in development at Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind the widely praised Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order console title.

As well as a further Star Wars Jedi title, EA has revealed that work is underway on both a first-person shooter title and a strategy game which is being developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor.

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games.

“They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Warsstories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

Peter Hirschmann, game director at Respawn, said: “Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell.”