EA signs “multi-year” renewal of NFL contract

EA has signed a “multi-year” renewal of its deal with the National Football League (NFL) and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), ensuring it remains the exclusive developer of NFL simulation games.

In addition, the trio “will partner to develop games in new genres, expanded esports programs, and additional experiences for fans across more platforms.”

“Building on the most successful year ever for Madden NFL, this is a powerful time for EA SPORTS to come together with the NFL and the NFLPA in this new wide-reaching partnership,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts.

“Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to entertain more players through new Madden NFL experiences, games in new genres and on new platforms, esports, and new innovations that will grow fans’ love of the NFL around the world.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said: “EA has been a trusted partner for more than thirty years and they continue to bring innovation, authenticity and creativity to everything they do and we are certainly a great example of that as evidenced by the huge success of Madden NFL 20.

“The expansion of this partnership is not only about the continued success of the Madden NFL franchise but also the creation of new avenues for our fans to connect with the sport they love.”

“EA SPORTS and Madden NFL are such pivotal points of connection for NFL players, the sport and its fans,” said DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the NFLPA and Board Member of OneTeam Partners.

“We have a shared vision to expand the fanbase of football through interactivity, and we’re thrilled to continue our strong partnership with EA SPORTS to bring this to life in more ways than ever.”