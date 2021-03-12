EA strikes investment deal with Abubakar Salim’s Silver Rain Games

Electronic Arts has struck an investment deal with Silver Rain Games, the development studio co-founded by BAFTA-nominated actor and producer Abubakar Salim, which will see EA provide funding for the studio’s future projects.

Under the deal EA will also provide guidance and support “to bring a fresh perspective to games and to the industry.”

Salim, best known for his role on HBO’s hit show Raised by Wolves, founded the company alongside Melissa Phillips who previously worked as BAFTA Games Programme manager.

The company was launched with the intent to generate thought-provoking and innovative games and content across different mediums of entertainment.

“In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings,” said Salim.

“We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development.”

“We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together,” said Phillips.

“I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating.”

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel and the entire team at Silver Rain,” said Matt Bilbey, EVP Strategic Growth.

“They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players.”