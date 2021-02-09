EA to buy mobile studio GluMobile

Electronic Arts is to buy mobile games specialists GluMobile, the developer and publisher of Design Home, Covet Fashion, and MLB Tap Sports Baseball.

The deal will bolster EA’s mobile games business and bring together a mobile product portfolio that includes more than 15 top live services across the fastest-growing genres.

“Our acquisition of Glu combines amazing teams and deeply-engaging products to create a mobile games leader with proven expertise across many fast-growing genres,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts.

“Mobile continues to grow as the biggest gaming platform in the world, and with the addition of Glu’s games and talent, we’re doubling the size of our mobile business.

“With a deep IP portfolio and an expanding global audience, we’ll deliver more exciting experiences for our players and drive further growth for Electronic Arts.”

Nick Earl, CEO of Glu, added: “This transaction is the culmination of the tremendous work of the Glu team to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players.”

“As part of Electronic Arts, we will continue capitalizing on the opportunities ahead in the expanding mobile gaming industry.”