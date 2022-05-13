EA to release remake of classic sci-fi survival horror title Dead Space

Dead Space, a remake of the classic 2008 sci-fi survival horror game, is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on January 27, 2023.

Developed by EA’s Motive studio, the game is being rebuilt from the ground up using the Frostbite game engine with “reimagined” visuals and enhanced audio to “evoke a new level of immersion and quality”.

Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits.

The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival – not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity.

Will Isaac live to unravel the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship, or be forever lost to the cold vacuum of space?

“Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space.

“It’s been equally exciting to see players’ reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us.

“We’re making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we’ve elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation.”