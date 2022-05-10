EA working on new Lord of the Rings mobile game

A new free-to-play mobile game based on The Lord of the Rings is coming from Electronic Arts. The gaming giant has partnered with rights holders Middle-earth Enterprises, a division of The Saul Zaentz Company, for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth which is expected to enter regional beta testing this summer.

EA has previously released PC and console titles based on The Lord of the Rings books and films. For their latest title, players are promised a game which will feature “immersive storytelling”, turn-based combat, collection systems, and a roster of characters from both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” said Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Arts.

“The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players.

“The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favourite characters.”

Fredrica Drotos, Chief Brand & Licensing Officer for SZC’s Middle-earth Enterprises, said: “We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien to its fans.

“It’s an honour to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout.”







