Early favourites for Cheltenham Festival’s National Hunt Chase Challenge Cup

While the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle dominate much of the headlines at the Cheltenham Festival each year, there are a number of competitive Grade 2 and Grade 3 fixtures which also draws the interest of avid and casual fans alike.

One such race is the National Hunt Chase Challenge Cup, which is run over three miles and six furlongs and is open to horses aged five years or older. Its distance and the 23 fences each horse is required to clear ensures that it’s a battle of attrition – and this year’s fixture has all the hallmarks of a classic with multiple in-form horses expected to line up on March 15.

Therefore, without further ado, read on as we look at the four early favourites in the horse racing odds to reign supreme in the National Hunt Chase.

Gaillard Du Mesnil

French-bred seven-year-old Gaillard Du Mesnil has had a strong start to his 2022/23 campaign, finishing second in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse in early December, before winning in impressive fashion at Leopardstown’s Grade 1 Novice Chase less than four weeks later.

As a result of his form, the Willie Mullins-trained thoroughbred currently sits as the favourite at odds of 3/2 to finish first past the post in two months’ time.

Chemical Energy

Unbeaten this season, Gordon Elliot’s Chemical Energy has been fantastic in his two outings this campaign, with him winning at Listowel and Cheltenham. The Irish horse’s performance at Cheltenham in October was particularly impressive, defeating the second-placed Mahler Mission by a staggering 61 lengths.

Immediately after Chemical Energy’s 61-length success, Elliot was adamant on giving his thoroughbred a five-month break to ensure he’s refreshed for the festival in March.

“That’s [National Hunt Chase] the type of race he’ll go for – the further he goes, the better he’ll be. He won’t have a run until then. We’ll mind him and freshen him up,” he said.

It has proven to work for Elliot in the past, with his horse Galvin given the same preparation before reigning victorious in the Grade 2 novice chase two years ago. For those interested in Chemical Energy in the National Hunt Chase, the seven-year-old sits as the second favourite at 6/1.

Gerri Colombe

Undefeated in seven starts, French horse and current third favourite Gerri Colombe has both the potential and the form to upset the applecart and come away with the chocolates. After beginning his campaign with a two-and-three-quarters length victory in the beginners chase at Fairyhouse in November, trainer Elliot entered him into Limerick’s Grade 1 novice chase on Boxing Day.

His showing was strong, securing the lead two out and romping home to win from Adamantly Chosen and Kilcruit. At 10/1, he could very well be one to watch come race day.

Ballygrifincottage

Despite having only raced once this season, the Dan Skelton-trained Ballygrifincottage impressed in the novices’ chase at Haydock. Reigning supreme by 11 lengths from Beauport, the eight-year-old could prove to be somewhat of a value bet at 14/1.