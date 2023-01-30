EA’s Dead Space remake is now out on consoles & PC 

Dead Space, a remake of the classic 2008 sci-fi survival horror game, is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Developed by EA’s Motive studio, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up using the Frostbite game engine with “reimagined” visuals and enhanced audio to “evoke a new level of immersion and quality”.

Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits.

The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival – not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity.

Will Isaac live to unravel the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship, or be forever lost to the cold vacuum of space?

“When Dead Space launched in 2008, it immediately became a survival horror classic with its iconic sci-fi atmosphere and environmental narrative,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space.

“Our most important goal in remaking the game almost 15 years later is honoring the legacy of the original, while enhancing it with the power of today’s hardware. ​​

“If this is your first time stepping into Isaac’s suit, we hope it creates the same, lasting impression that it did for us when we played it in 2008. ​​If you are a returning player, our wish is to have delivered a game that lives up to your fondest memories, and that you’ll love picking up that Plasma Cutter once again.”