EA’s official F1 console and PC game is now out 

Image: EA

EA’s F1 24, the official game of the Formula One World Championship, is now available for PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S and One, and PC via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.

The game features improved car handling and a host of authenticity features, including updated tracks, real-world broadcast audio, and improved driver models, which EA says elevate the level of immersion.

And overhauled Career Mode allows gamers to play as a current F1 driver or an Icon from the past to rewrite history or create new storylines, while the Two-Player Career Mode enables a friend to play cooperatively or competitively.

Players can also select Challenge Career which offers a competitive experience with changing bite-sized scenarios.

Post-launch, players can look forward to five themed seasons of free content, keeping them in the heart of the racing action all year round.

“F1 24 propels players into the world of Formula 1 like never before. This year, we’ve pushed multiple areas of the game forward, opening up opportunities for players to race as their heroes – past or present – and create stories they’d like to see unfold,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

“With the most significant upgrade to our Career Mode since 2016 and the new EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling, players will feel more like one of the 20 than ever before.”