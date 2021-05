Dazzler Media is releasing The Best of Men, the true story behind the birth of the Paralympic Games, starring Eddie Marsan, Rob Brydon and, George MacKay on DVD & Digital from 14th June.

Synopsis:

In 1943, a refugee doctor from Nazi Germany uses new methods to rehabilitate those with spinal injuries in Great Britain. Dr. Guttmann revolutionised life for paralysed people by introducing sport into their rehabilitation.