Eddie Murphy signs a three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios

Eddie Murphy is to star in three films for Amazon Prime Video and develop original film projects for the service, with the potential to star in them, after signing a new development deal with Amazon Studios.

Prime Video is the streaming home of Murphy’s Coming 2 America, the sequel to 1998 original, which landed on the service after the shutdown of cinemas. His next sequel, Beverly Hills Cop 4, is headed to rival streamer Netflix.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”