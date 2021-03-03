EE and BAFTA announce Rising Star Award nominees

The winner will be unveiled at the BAFTA film awards in April.

Bukky Bakray, Conrad Khan, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Morfydd Clark and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù have been named as the nominees for this year’s EE Rising Star Award with voting now open for the gong.

Voting for the award, which is the only one awarded at the BAFTA film awards by public vote, is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA.

Bukky Bakray is a multi-award-nominated actress who received critical acclaim for her debut lead performance in breakout hit Rocks, directed by Sarah Gavron.

Conrad Khan is best known for his highly acclaimed role as Tyler, in Henry Blake’s 2020 feature film, County Lines.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is the breakout star of Regina’s King’s directorial debut film One Night in Miami and has been making headlines with his captivating portrayal of Malcolm X.

Morfydd Clark has been singled out by critics for her breath-taking performance in Rose Glass’s award-winning debut Saint Maud.

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù is quickly establishing himself as an internationally renowned actor, showcasing a range of disciplines across film, television and theatre.

The shortlist was drawn up by a panel chaired by BAFTA Chair and award-winning television producer, Krishnendu Majumdar, producer and director Anand Tucker, actors Naomi Ackie, Jo Hartley and Alicia Vikander, casting directors Leo Davis, Nina Gold and Lucy Bevan, Creative Director Gaylene Gould and other leading industry specialists and entertainment journalists.

Edith Bowman, EE Rising Star Award broadcaster, said: “It is an honour to once again announce the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award, this year feels more special than ever.

“I am always astonished by the calibre of talent which are presented every year, and the five shortlisted nominees for 2021 are no exception, with their breath-taking ability to tell stories and transform into a character who the audience trust and believe in.

“As always, this is the only award which the British public can have their say and vote for their winner. I for one can’t wait to find out who film fans across the country are most invested in and want to see take home this incredible accolade.”

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at BT & EE, added: “Despite the changes the film industry has faced over the past 12 months, we are delighted to still be able to celebrate the talented actors and actresses who have graced our screens – who make up the shortlist for 2021.

“It’s a real honour for us to play a part in recognising emerging talent each year in partnership with BAFTA, and this year’s nominees are amongst those who have gripped the nation with their performances.

“I urge everyone to watch their films this year and can’t wait to discover who the public decides will win this incredible award for 2021.”

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA, said: “Recognising and supporting creatives is at the heart of everything we do at BAFTA and it is particularly exciting to see talent shortlisted today who have been previously supported by our BAFTA Breakthrough programme, part of our year-round work to showcase emerging and under-represented talent.

“We’re so delighted to be working with EE once-again to present this fantastic shortlist of performers and proud to see new British talent flourishing across the industry.”