EE and BAFTA reveal new Game of the Year Award

EE and BAFTA have announced that this year’s British Academy Games Awards ceremony will include a new award voted for by the public.

The new EE Game of the Year category will allow the global community of gamers to pick their favourite game from a shortlist drawn up by a panel of experts headed by Dr Jo Twist OBE, chair of the BAFTA Games Committee.

The shortlist will be announced later this month alongside details on how to vote.

2021 is the third annual tie-up between BAFTA and EE who in previous years have invited players to name their favourite mobile title.

Kieran Holmes-Darby, EE Game of the Year juror and Co-Founder & CGO at EXCEL ESPORTS, said: “I am thrilled to join the jury for the first ever EE Game of the Year Award.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen more people than ever playing video games and getting in on the action. It’s great that gaming fans have a voice and are able to choose the title that pushed all the right buttons for them this year.”

Emma Baehr, Executive Director of Awards & Content at BAFTA said: “We are delighted to be working with EE once again on the BAFTA Games Awards in 2021, this year working together to bring an exciting new category to the ceremony.

“Games have been an ever-increasing popular art form in supporting and entertaining the nation throughout the lockdown period and we’re looking forward to handing the reigns over to the public to vote for their favourite in the EE Game of the Year Award.”

Pete Jeavons, Marketing Communications Director at BT and EE, said: “More so than ever, gaming has provided entertainment, escapism and connection over the last year during what has been a tricky time.

“With that in mind, we’re thrilled to be giving the public their say in selecting this year’s EE Game of the Year Award.

“As the UK’s number one network for gaming, we’re in the business of keeping our customers a step ahead and connected to the things that they love most – and this year, fans will be closer to the award than ever before, with the power to vote for their favourite game of the year”.