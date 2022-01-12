EE announces full fibre broadband and Xbox Game Pass bundles

EE is offering up to 12 months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and unlimited mobile gaming data to customers who buy one of its fibre to the premises broadband plans.

The deal, which the network says is worth up to £252, is in addition to the 10% discount and 20GB mobile data boost the firm offers to pay monthly mobile customers who add broadband to their account.

Customers who buy the Fibre Max 900 plan will receive 12 months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate while those opting for Fibre Max 500 can receive six months’ Xbox Game Pass Unlimited. All customers will also get zero-rated gaming data on their mobiles.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships, EE said: “Matching Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with our advanced Full Fibre service will allow gamers to experience the full benefits of our next-gen network and help them to optimise their performance.

“We’re also giving EE mobile customers who take out EE Full Fibre, unlimited mobile data for gaming at no extra cost too – so not only can they benefit from the latest next-gen cloud gaming when at home, they can also access our superfast 5G network to carry on gaming on the move.”