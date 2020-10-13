EE brings 5G to 12 new towns and cities

Image: SEENIT

EE has expanded its 5G network to 12 new towns and cities across the UK, including Aberdeen, Blackpool, Crawley, Oxford, Porthcawl and Warwick.

The new locations means the service is now available to 112 towns and cities, and the network has also been expanding the number of 5G sites in “key cities” such as Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Delivering the best mobile experience for our customers has never been more important.

“Our 5G rollout continues apace, with our engineers building and upgrading new sites every day to bring the latest mobile technology to even more people in the places they need it.

“We have 5G coverage in more places than anyone in the UK, and we remain focused on connecting many more areas this year and beyond.”

New locations in full:

Aberdeen Blackpool Mirfield Shipley Aldershot Castleford Oxford Stafford Barrhead Crawley Porthcawl Warwick