EE brings 5G to 13 new towns and cities

EE has expanded its 5G network to a further 13 towns and cities, including Leamington Spa, Middlesbrough, St Albans and Neath, taking the total number of locations the service is available in to 125.

The news comes as EE was named the UK’s No.1 network for gaming by RootMetrics. According to the independent testing firm, EE recorded the fastest aggregate median download speed of any network, the lowest packet loss, and the lowest jitter.

The network is set to launch a new mobile focused gaming bundle “very shortly”.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business, said: “Today’s recognition shows the continued investment we’re making to keep our customers connected to what matters most to them, whether that’s enjoying the latest gaming release, sharing video calls with loved ones, or online learning.

“Our award-winning 5G service is now available in 125 towns and cities across the UK, and our rollout continues so we can bring the best mobile experience to even more people and places.”

New 5G locations in full:

Burton-upon-Trent

Cannock

Grimsby

Halifax

Ipswich

Leamington Spa

Middlesbrough

Neath

Portishead

St Albans

Stockport

Swinton

Tamworth