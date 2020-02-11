EE customers to get six months free access to BritBox

EE is to give all new and existing customers with a handset or tablet plan six months free access to BritBox, the ITV and BBC backed streaming service.

The offer, which goes live from 13th March, follows similar tie-ups with Apple Music and Amazon’s Prime Video and gives access to BritBox’s catalogue of classic and award-winning British dramas, comedies, films and documentaries.

Mobile streaming throughout the offer period will be exempted from the user’s data allowance and the subscription can also be accessed via Britbox compatible streaming sticks and set top boxes.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division, said: “The UK is the birthplace of some of the most iconic TV shows in the world – from Top Gear to Downton Abbey.

“By partnering with BritBox, we’re giving our customers access to the best British dramas, comedies and films, so they can stream them wherever they are, at home or on the move, thanks to our superfast 4G and 5G mobile network.”

Will Harrison, MD at BritBox, added: “It’s a match made in heaven – the biggest collection of British box sets together with the biggest network.

“Now it is easier than ever to sign up to BritBox, whether you watch on the go, or on the big screen in the comfort of your living room.

“With the first six months included, there’s no excuse not to binge on the biggest collection of British boxsets with a huge range of award-winning shows and new series added every week.”

Further information, including details of how customers can sign-up for the offer, will be made closer to launch on ee.co.uk/entertainment-on-ee/britbox.