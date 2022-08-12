O2 announces ‘Switch Up’, a way for customers to upgrade their handset at any time

O2 is to let customers upgrade their mobile phone without the need to pay off any remaining time on their existing contract.

A new Switch Up feature is being added to the network’s Plus Plans at no extra cost and can be added to all other plans for £3.99 a month. In return, users will gain the flexibility to flex their plan and swap their phone at any point in their contract, as many times as they’d like.

The phone being swapped will be checked to ensure it meets the required condition criteria and a new handset and Plus Plan or Custom Plan will be activated to complete the switch, with no need for customers to pay off the remainder of their previous plan.

O2 says the traded in handset will be refurbished and resold as a ‘Like New’ device for somebody else to enjoy, helping to avoid e-waste.

Gareth Turpin, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re ripping up the rule book and giving our customers even more freedom and flexibility so that they’re in control.

“O2 Switch Up gives our customers the power to decide what phone they have and when they have it, all on their terms and with the peace of mind that their previous phone won’t go to waste.

“With a whole host of exciting new phones set to be released in the coming months we can’t wait to see our customers start switching and getting the most from their new handsets.”