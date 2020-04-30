EE gives iPhone users six months free access to Apple News+

Image: Apple

EE customers with an iPhone can now claim six months free access to Apple News+.

The service normally costs £9.99 per month and gives subscribers access to premium magazines and newspapers such as The Times, Empire and Cosmopolitan.

It also offers collections of articles and featured issues curated by Apple News editors and personalised recommendations.



The offer is available to new and existing EE customers with a monthly iPhone handset plan, or eligible SIM-only voice and data plan.

Customers who’ve already received one month free access directly from Apple will be eligible to receive five months free access.

Once activated, EE customers will have full access to Apple News+ and can access their favourite titles on their iPhone, iPad and Mac.



Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division, said: “Through our long-established work with Apple, we continue to offer EE customers a best-in-class, connected Apple experience across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Music.

“Now customers can get the powerful new iPhone SE on an EE Smart plan, and we’re adding six months free access to Apple News+, so they can keep up to date with the very latest news and premium magazine content at home or on the move, all via our superfast 4G network.”